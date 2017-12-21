Menu
New tourist centre for Evans Head showcases valley's quirks

Evans Head in holiday mode.
Evans Head in holiday mode. Susanna Freymark
JASMINE BURKE
by

A NEW tourist information outlet has opened in Evans Head just in time for the Christmas holiday period with the aim of showcasing the Richmond Valley's points of difference, cultural identity and sense of place.

Sponsored by Richmond Valley Council, The Corner Store, at Shop 1/33 Woodburn Street, will display handmade local goods and promote key tourism hotspots in Evans Head and surrounding towns to locals and tourists.

The new outlet will complement the service already offered by the Evans Head Bowlo and Council's office.

Council's general manager Vaughan Macdonald said although internet services had a growing influence on trip planning; information centres and outlets continued to be the leading information source for visitors during their visit.

Mr Macdonald said the Valley's information centres and outlets were manned by locals who were keen to share their knowledge, meaning visitors got to hear about local attractions they shouldn't miss.

He said visitors could pick up travel brochures, travel tips, and find friendly trip-planning assistance when they stopped by.

"Visitor information centres are vital to our region because they are where people go for advice and also for help,” he said.

"Not only do our centres display information sheets on the many varied activities and sights in our valley, but also feature locally-made items, which are popular as gifts.”

Mr Macdonald said given the significance of tourism to the Richmond Valley economy, and the competitiveness of tourism on the Northern Rivers, it was important tourism was maintained and strengthened as an economic driver.

"Articulating and promoting our area's real points of difference, our cultural identity and sense of place, through our information centres and outlets will differentiate the Richmond Valley from other competing destinations.”

