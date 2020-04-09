Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
OPEN: The Tomra Reverse Vending Centre in Ballina.
OPEN: The Tomra Reverse Vending Centre in Ballina.
News

New touch-free option for recycling

Javier Encalada
9th Apr 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RETURN and Earn facilities are offering extra safety measures and remain open on the Northern Rivers, except for one.

Department of Planning, Industry and Environment confirmed the reverse vending machine at Lismore City Council’s Wyrallah Road facility remains temporarily closed, but the one at Humbly Oval in Lismore remains operational, a spokesperson said.

To keep with social distancing measures, a new touch-free recycling option for returns at reverse vending machines (RVMs) has been introduced, with details available on the Return and Earn website (returnandearn.org.au).

Additional signage and markings on the ground have also been implemented to remind participants to maintain social distancing when returning.

The DPIE spokesperson said Return and Earn can be accessed for returns if it is in line with the most recent advice from the NSW Government Public Health Order.

“Recent orders limit the reasons for people leaving their homes without a reasonable excuse. People continuing to use the Return and Earn scheme need to ensure they comply with the latest public health orders,” he said.

“The health and wellbeing of Return and Earn participants, staff and return point operators are the primary focus in these difficult times.

“The latest updates and advice from government in relation to COVID-19 are being closely monitored and Return and Earn will follow government recommendations to ensure the safest environment possible.

To learn more about Return and Earn availability visit www.ReturnandEarn.org.au.

coronavirusnorthernrivers dpie northern rivers community news return and earn scheme reverse vending centre
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Nine goes nuclear in NRL war

      Nine goes nuclear in NRL war
      • 9th Apr 2020 12:13 PM

      Top Stories

        'Fake' cop's alleged coronavirus move at Casino supermarket

        premium_icon 'Fake' cop's alleged coronavirus move at Casino supermarket

        News THE 62-year-old man will attend court later this year after allegedly impersonating a federal police officer.

        Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to subscribe

        Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to subscribe

        News New national crossword a daily digital experience

        LOCAL HEALTH JOBS: Work in cleaning, nursing, security

        premium_icon LOCAL HEALTH JOBS: Work in cleaning, nursing, security

        News APPLY for a casual job on offer with the Northern NSW Local Health District.

        • 9th Apr 2020 12:00 PM
        REVEALED: Future-proofing the Ballina-Byron Gateway Airport

        premium_icon REVEALED: Future-proofing the Ballina-Byron Gateway Airport

        News AIRPORT manager Julie Sewart said staff were working hard to plan for predicted...