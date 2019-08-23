Menu
The 2020 Ford Ranger FX4 goes on sale in December.
Motoring

New top-end Ford Ranger revealed

by David McCowen
23rd Aug 2019 7:45 AM

Ford's Ranger rivalry with the Toyota HiLux will take a new turn in December with the arrival of a new Ranger FX4.

The blue oval has announced the return of its popular pick-up variant, giving the Ford Ranger tough looks helped by a black grille, dark LED lights, 18-inch wheels and a sports bar.

On the inside, the new Ford Ranger FX4 gets a leather steering wheel with red stitching to match the gear lever and instrument panel.

Ford’s Ranger FX4 brings tough looks in a proven package.
The treatment echoes that of Toyota's HiLux Rugged and the Nissan Navara N-Trek, which aim to tempt customers with butch styling.

Ranger customers also get a modern touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with a range of driver assistance features including autonomous emergency braking, lane keeping assistance and traffic sign recognition.

An optional tech pack brings adaptive cruise control and self-parking features.

Inside the 2020 Ford Ranger FX4.
Buyers can also choose between two engines - a 147kW/470Nm 3.2-litre five-cylinder motor paired with a six speed automatic transmission, or a more powerful and efficient a 2.0-litre twin-turbo four-cylinder diesel with 157kW and 500Nm.

The new machine goes on sale in December, with pricing to be confirmed in coming months. Expect it to cost about $60,000 on the road in automatic form, below the top-end Ranger Raptor and Wildtrak.

