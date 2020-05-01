New tool reveals COVID-19’s impact on Northern Rivers

WE ARE now more informed than ever about the prevalence of coronavirus in the local area, thanks to a heat map released by NSW Health.

The map gives a postcode breakdown on active and recovered cases of COVID-19.

On the Northern Rivers, the 2481 postcode encompassing Byron Bay and surrounds has the greatest number of active cases ‒ three ‒ and two people have recovered.

There is one active case respectively at a number of postcodes, including the Ballina and surrounds postcode, the Bangalow and surrounds postcode, the Casino and surrounds postcode, and the Ashby postcode.

All five COVID-19 patients from the postcode surrounding Lismore have recovered.

The 2469, 2471 and 2472 postcodes have never reported a single case.

These postcodes include residents from Coraki, Evans Head, Broadwater and further west at Tabulum and Kyogle.

The map also reveals the most heavily-tested areas.

The residents who have been in for the most tests are from Lismore and Ballina postcodes.

The data bases each case on the patient’s usual residential address, rather than where they caught the virus.

Cases without a NSW residential address have not been included.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the heat maps were released to show people the testing and recovery rates.

“This new way of showing NSW Health data will help communities understand the numbers of people being tested, and encourage more people with symptoms to come forward for testing when they see the impact COVID-19 is having on their local area,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“It also provides encouraging data showing how people are bouncing back from the virus.”

Across the state, the postcode with the highest number of cases is Bondi, where nearly 3000 tests have been undertaken.

That area has a total of 112, two of which are still active.