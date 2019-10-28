CLOSED (for now): Lismore restaurant reveals big plans

UNCLE Lim Asian Fusion restaurant has announced it is moving from Wyrallah Road to Keen Street.

According to their Facebook page, the popular East Lismore restaurant shut its doors over the weekend, but will reopen at the new location on the proposed date of December 3.

Patrons were supportive and positive about the news.

Janice Jansen wrote: "Wow! I am so happy for you! I am so sorry we haven't been in, but we have been away... I look forward to coming to see your new restaurant when its open!"

Other comments supported the move to the new location which is close to the centre of town.

Georgina Gill wrote: "I will miss you at the Wyrallah Rd premises but look forward to dining at the new location."

Locky Cooper: "That's great! Should be a better location! Closer for lunch time adventures!"

Fiona Crisp agreed the move would be positive for diners: "Great. Wyrallah Rd was a cute little place. Nice to have you in town though."

The new location was the former home of La Vida Bar and Restaurant, which announced its closure on June 11.

The location at 3/178 Keen Street sits next to Lincraft and opposite Masala Fusion Indian restaurant.

Uncle Lim Asian Fusion are well known in the area and the menu boasts, among other items, coconut roast beef redang, the garlic and chill wok fried sweet potatoes leaf with homemade sambal paste, and kimchi tofu stew using Asian vegetables, gochujang paste, and Korean kimchi.