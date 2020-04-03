Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TELSTRA 5G Tower site at Crawford St, East Lismore.
TELSTRA 5G Tower site at Crawford St, East Lismore.
News

New Telstra mobile tower planned for East Lismore

Cath Piltz
3rd Apr 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DEVELOPMENT application for a new $250,000 “telecommunications facility”, including a 35m high monopole, has been lodged with Lismore City Council.

The mobile base station would be built adjacent to the East Lismore general cemetery on Crawford Road, according to Telstra contractor, Servicestream.

There is an existing tower in Fischer St, Goonellabah, but it is already performing close to full load, Servicestream has explained in the DA documents, and a new tower is needed to service demand.

Proposed Telstra 5G Tower site for East Lismore.
Proposed Telstra 5G Tower site for East Lismore.

The DA stated the Fischer St facility was mounted on a lattice tower collocated with Optus and NBN equipment.

This facility is intended to service primarily the Goonellabah area and is currently operating close to its technical capacity rendering it unable to service the East Lismore area.

If approved, the structure will take five weeks to complete from initial excavation through to the commissioning of the base station radio equipment.

Locals have expressed their concerns on social media about the monopole, with concerns about the noise and potential health impacts.

There is also some disquiet about the environmental impact, as the monopole will require the removal of two forest red gums and one swamp mahogany.

Telstra and Servicestream were both contacted to confirm whether the base station will be 5G and as yet neither have responded.

The development application is available on the council’s website and locals can make submissions about the development.

5g network northernriversbusiness northernrivers community northernriverscouncil northernrivers health northernrivers wildlife
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rubbish clean-up ‘hero’ in jail after claiming he has virus

        premium_icon Rubbish clean-up ‘hero’ in jail after claiming he has virus

        Crime Police will allege he also made people fearful after he stated: 'Don’t come near me, I have coronavirus'.

        REVEALED: Where police will crack down on new rules

        premium_icon REVEALED: Where police will crack down on new rules

        News Local police are enforcing new laws to ensure people stay at home

        GIG GUIDE: Online is where all the fun is now

        GIG GUIDE: Online is where all the fun is now

        News NORTHERN Rivers artists have set up a number of different online gigs to keep us...

        New locally-owned ‘online’ pub offers live music

        New locally-owned ‘online’ pub offers live music

        News NEW digital entertainment hub offers a revenue outlet for artists during the times...