New tech will transform your commute

A NEW technology has been revealed at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas that will transform your daily commute.

HERE Technologies - founded by Nokia in 1985 and now mostly owned by motoring companies including Mercedes, BMW and Audi - uses mapping and location data to improve how vehicles interact with the services around them.

Using Alexa voice assistant, you can ask your car for new music, find a carpark or navigate to the nearest coffee shop.

The HERE Technologies mapping system.

But here's where things get really cool.

You can now ask the car to order you a large long black and some toast.

Using location data and estimated times of arrival based on real-time traffic data, the cafe will not start preparing the coffee until you are close to arriving.

What's more, you could ask the car to find you a free parking space and get that coffee in your hand faster.

The previous 30 years in technology have been about connecting people to the internet; the next 30 years will be about connecting things to the internet.

Cars, cafes, parking stations and even traffic lights will all form part of this new era as we enable them to communicate real-time date to other things around them.

When we think about navigation, systems such as Google Maps know how to take us mostly anywhere; what they don't know is when a road is undergoing roadworks, when a pothole has created delays or why there is a delay up ahead.

With 5G and the communication of things, your car could react to a change-up ahead faster because other cars have already seen, understood and shared the data.

One day we will have true self-driving vehicles. They'll likely look like a lounge room on wheels and won't have a steering wheel at all.

How cars could look in the future.

Geoff Quattromani travelled to CES in Las Vegas as a guest of HERE Technologies | @GQuattromani