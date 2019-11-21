Menu
AMAZING EFFORT: Auxiliary members Pat Hall and Marie Gaardsted, Obstetrician Dr Steve Abbey, Auxiliary secretary Annette Alexander, Dr Bianca Bryce and Auxiliary member Jenny Pearce.
New technology allows expectant mothers to stay in Tweed Shire

Jodie Callcott
20th Nov 2019 3:06 PM

EXPECTANT mothers can now access the latest in ultrasound technology at The Tweed Hospital thanks to a generous donation by the local hospital Auxiliary.

The new ultrasound machine, which cost more than $74,000, offers both three and four dimension technology and can perform umbilical artery Doppler studies for babies who are small for their gestation age.

Clinical director, obstetrics and gynaecology for the Tweed Byron Network Dr Steve Abbey said with the addition of maternal foetal medicine clinical support, the hospital could provide extra antenatal support locally, reducing the need for referrals to hospitals in the Gold Coast and Brisbane.

"We are humbled by the generosity of the Auxiliary toward our department," Dr Abbey said.

"They have been providing support for women in many ways and over many years.

"This is another example of their dedication to the community and the hospital, for which we are most grateful."

Auxiliary secretary Annette Alexander thanked the community for their support which helped the Auxiliary buy the equipment.

"We couldn't do what we do without them," she said.

