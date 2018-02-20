Popular pub closes it doors

The New Tattersalls Hotel Lismore. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

The New Tattersalls Hotel Lismore. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star Marc Stapelberg

DEBBIE has claimed another victim.

The New Tattersalls Hotel on Keen Street has announced it is closing its doors.

Yesterday it was announced on the New Tattersalls Facebook page.

"What a bastard of a day....it is with broken hearts (sic) that we have had to close our doors today," the announcement said.

"After fighting the battle that was Debbie, we have been defeated by our insurance company.

"This was the hardest thing we have ever had to do.

"Our hearts go out to our staff for they are truly amazing.

"To our patrons, whom are like family, we are sorry."

The message ended with a glimmer of hope as the owners claimed they could be back with a vengeance.

People immediately filled the page with comments sharing their shock of the news.

"How very sad for you all. Lismore really loves you so we look forward to wherever and whatever your next chapter might be. Meanwhile look after yourselves and your staff." former Lismore mayor Jenny Dowell wrote.

"So incredibly sorry to hear this," Amanda Moss posted.

"(What) is going to happen to the live hard music scene now? This is such disappointing news. Hoping that vengeance is swift crew!," Al Pegg wrote.