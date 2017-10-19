New 'street food' shop opens its doors in Lismore CBD

The Dirty Wilson is now open in Lismore.

"NOT ready but who cares."

That was the message from the Dirty Wilson, which opened its doors yesterday afternoon.

There has been a lot of social media excitement surrounding this new cafe / takeaway shop in Keen St, Lismore.

Originally touted to open in South Lismore, the Dirty Wilson Facebook page had 300 likes before it had its first customer.

They wrote: "Dirty Wilson is the second baby of the team behind @ilcarrettopizza.

"While looking for a home for our mobile business we came across a warehouse in South Lismore along the banks of the river Wilson.

"We had big projects.

"We wanted to turn that venue into a food truck market, a bar and the home for our home-brew.

"Then the March flood came and wiped all those dreams and 12 months worth of work away.

"But we still wanted to do something ... so here we are and here it is ... hope you like it!"

The Dirty Wilson has street food such as burgers, tacos, bao buns and wings, and will be open Wednesdays-Saturdays, 3.30pm until 9.30pm.