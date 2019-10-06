Menu
Swimming grants up for grabs.
Troy Kippen
New swimming grants to get communities moving

Jackie Munro
6th Oct 2019 12:00 AM
NORTHERN Rivers swimming clubs are invited to apply for grants of up to $10,000 under the government's new Community Swimming Grants Program.

Working in partnership with Swimming Australia, the Community Swimming Grants Program allows organisations the opportunity to apply for grants of up to $10,000 and has been delivered as part of the Morrison Government's $28.9 million Move It AUS - Participation Grants Program.

Minister for Youth and Sport Richard Colbeck said the initiative aims to make swimming as accessible as possible so more Australians could benefit from sport and physical activity.

"Swimming is a hugely popular sport in Australia, and the great thing about swimming is that it can be enjoyed by people from all walks of life, at every stage of life,” Mr Colbeck said.

"Supporting more Australians to get more active more often is a priority for our government and we're delighted to be working with Swimming Australia to deliver greater access to swimming and aquatic activities for up to 3,500 people through this program.”

Mr Colbeck said within this program, grants may be used to subsidise the costs associated with delivering swimming and aquatics activities such as entry fees, lane hire or membership fees.

Organisations with the capability to provide or facilitate the provision of swimming and aquatics activities are all invited to apply for a grant, including those who offer learn to swim, water safety, aquatics fitness or play and competitive swimming programs and activities.

Swimming Australia's chief of sport performance Matthew Kennedy said it was fantastic to be able to offer the grants through the Move it AUS campaign.

"We are aiming to increase physical activity and remove barriers to participation that will assist in getting more Australian's moving,” Mr Kennedy said.

"These barriers can include cost, transport and language and cultural differences.

"We know physical activity delivers a range of physical and mental health benefits and has a positive flow on effect within communities.”

For more information and to apply for Swimming Australia's Community Swimming Grants Program, go to www.swimming.org.au/community-swimming-grants.

