New surprises in store for Harvest Food Festival

Special early bird rates have been offered by the Harvest Food Festival organisers until Tuesday April 3.

Special early bird rates have been offered by the Harvest Food Festival organisers until Tuesday April 3. Nelly le Comte Photography

CLEAR your calendar to make room for local food, beverages, culinary surprises and wonderful company as you explore some of the region's finest offerings at this year's Harvest Food Festival.

Special early bird rates have been offered by the Harvest Food Festival organisers until Tuesday April 3.

Harvest Food Festival, an event for locals and visitors to the region, helps to connect people with real food on real farms and honour our producers.

Now in its third year, the event organisers (all volunteers from local food businesses), are excited to launch this year's program with a series of local food tours, dinners and food experiences, from paddock to plate and seed to flower.

Chair of the Harvest Food Festival Committee for Northern Rivers Food, Rebecca Zentveld said: "The Harvest Food Festival offers the community and visitors an opportunity to connect with local food producers and celebrate our abundant local food - Northern Rivers style.

"We are also very pleased to be presenting for the first time our inaugural Harvest Food Trail - with our local Northern Rivers Food producers opening their doors for a special "open day" experience just for you over the weekend of May 5 - 6.

"You will be able to jump in the car and drop into some of our participating farms across the region."

Highlights this year include:

An exclusive launch party at Cape Byron Distillery

Graze the valley and discover the fabulous world of artisanal cheese, micro herbs and a delicious farmhouse lunch on our food lovers tour of the Tweed Valley

Relax with cocktails amongst the sugar cane at Husk Distillers in Tumbulgum

Discover why our local macadamia, coffee & honey are so special in our "Backroads of Byron" tour

Enjoy a festive Harvest Festival seasonal feast at Fins at Plantation House - which is the brand new collaboration between Steven and Morgan Snow of Fins Seafood Restaurant and Tropical Fruit World.

Join in the fun at our exclusive Harvest Lunch at Three Blue Ducks, The Farm

Take a country drive, incorporate some of our NRF Harvest Food Trail farm visits, keep a look out for roadside stalls and enjoy the fresh produce bounty that surrounds us from Tweed to Ballina.

The Inaugural Harvest Food Trail: May 5 - 6.

As part of our Harvest Food Festival, NRF offers for the first time, our Harvest Food Trail - a self-drive foodie experience where you can jump in your car and leisurely enjoy the whole farm to plate experience.

People can find out more about the Harvest Food Festival and buy tickets at the website: www.harvestfoodfest.org