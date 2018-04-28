New surgeon packs a punch

DOCTOR, DOCTOR: Dr Gratian Punch who grew up in Alstonville, has returned to the region and is now available for consultation at St Vincent's Medical Suites in Lismore.

A GENERAL surgeon who grew up in Alstonville was back in town and has opened his Lismore surgery to public and private patients.

On Friday Dr Gratian Punch, 37, said he was available for consultation in St Vincent's Medical Suites in Lismore to assist patients with the diagnosis and treatment of a broad range of health concerns.

Dr Punch said he was very happy to be back in the region he loved so much.

"This region is my home, my mum still lives in Alstonville,” he said.

"I came back for six months recently when Dr Austin Curtin was away and I was his locum.”

He said being new to the area means people will not have to face the extra stress of long waiting times for a consultation.

"I provide surgical care for many conditions relating to the liver, pancreas, gallbladder, spleen, oesophagus and treat problems such as hernias, reflux and obesity,” he said.

"I can also assist with the diagnosis and treatment of all aspects of general surgery including breast, thyroid and skin cancer.”

A fully-qualified general surgeon, Dr Punch was an accredited member of the Australia and New Zealand Hepatic, Pancreatic and Biliary Association (ANZHPBA).

He said recent a innovation, laparoscopic 'keyhole' surgery, meant better treatment of conditions such as hiatus hernias and liver lesions laparoscopically.

"I am looking forward to offering this to the local community,” he said.

Dr Punch said he lived in Alstonville with his family from the age of 11 months and was delighted to have moved back to the region with his wife and young son.

"I'm very happy to join the team of surgeons at Lismore Base, St Vincent's Private, Ballina District and Casino and District Memorial Hospitals,” he said.

"After living in Sydney and Melbourne so so long I'm also looking forward to following the AFL up here with the Lismore Swans.”

Dr Punch said he will consult from Dr Austin Curtin's rooms in Lismore and he has immediate appointment availability at this time.

He said to make an appointment people should ask their GP for a referral and call his office on 02 6621 7796.

Dr Punch is also a co-author of What proof is in your Christmas Pudding? which was published in the Australian Medical Journal in 2014.

The article discussed research to determine the ethanol (alcohol) concentration of commonly available Christmas puddings, and to extrapolate the blood alcohol content (BAC) of typical health care professionals after Christmas lunch at the hospital.