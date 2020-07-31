New supermarket would create more than 200 jobs

Woolworths is soon to begin community consultation on plans to build a supermarket on the site of the former Murwillumbah Bowls Club.

After the supermarket giant purchased the derelict site in 2018, there has been division within the community about the plans.

Some have welcomed the prospect of another grocery option in the town, but there has been opposition to using what is historically a recreational site for that purpose.

The property is still zoned for recreational and residential use but the company is seeking to change that.

Woolworths state property development manager Chris Sheehan said their plans for the site, 350m from the main street, would include a full line supermarket with drive through and pick-up facilities.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to bring a modern, accessible and convenient, local supermarket to the area to meet the fresh food and grocery needs of local residents,” Mr Sheehan said.

“If approved, our proposal will create more than 200 local jobs including around 60 construction jobs and 170 ongoing retail jobs.

“As with many of our developments, our proposal would look to deliver an environmentally sustainable project that will achieve a minimum 4 Star Green Star rating from the Green Building Council of Australia, with features including rainwater harvesting, solar panels, recycled materials and initiatives in waste and energy reduction.

“We appreciate there has been strong community interest in our proposed development and it’s important we get it right. We will shortly be engaging the community to help inform our future plans for this site.”

Mr Sheehan said they were in early days of the planning process, but Woolworths is seeking to identify key issues and opportunities for the local community.

“Our vision is to revitalise the old Murwillumbah Bowls Club site into a convenient and modern full line supermarket for local residents to shop,” Mr Sheehan said.

“As we progress our plans we will be engaging with the community throughout the planning process, including before we lodge our rezoning application, which we expect to do later this year.”

Woolworths has offered a survey up to residents at WoolworthsMurwillumbah.com.au.