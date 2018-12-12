New supermarket means big savings for small town

OFFICIALLY OPEN: Kyogle Mayor Danielle Mulholland dropped into show her support at the the opening of the new Foodworks store in Woodenbong on mOnday, She is pictured here with owner Manoj Kumar

THE opening of a new Foodworks store will mean less driving for a basic grocery shop and more savings for the Woodenbong community

The new store is the latest venture of husband and wife duo Manoj and Priti Kumar, who have operated the Bonalbo Foodworks for the last 14 years and were the previous owners of Tabulam Foodworks.

Mr Kumar said under the Foodworks banner, customers could now get the extra specials they did not have the buying power to give before.

"There will be a lot more savings for them," he said.

"It will also save a lot of people driving to the Killarney Foodworks, which is under an hour drive from there ... it's a much bigger shop but we will probably be able to offer them the same specials here."

He said since the official opening on Monday, with help from Kyogle Mayor Danielle Mulholland, business had been steady.

"It's been great for the elderly mainly," he said.

"They've had to travel a bit farther to Kyogle to do their shopping but now we are there offering such a big range they are finding it so much easier to shop with us.

"We had a store in Tabulam for about four years but we sold that to my brother-in-law and he's running it right now. There wasn't a shop as such in Tabulam at the time and when we decided to open that shop it made a big difference for the people there too. It feels really good."

Hailing from Fiji, the Kumar family moved to Brisbane in search of a "better lifestyle" and they found it in Bonalbo.

"When we moved to Brisbane we didn't have a great start but since we moved to Bonalbo our lives have been really great," he said.

"We love Bonalbo and have raised our three girls, Aarti, Tejal and Divya, there.

"We love the community and the people around, there are so lovely and friendly ... I don't think we would have the same respect in Brisbane

"We are part of the community - I get to personally speak to the Mayor of Kyogle and the State and Federal members - they come to my shop and it makes us feel so special."

The new store was originally one of Woodnebong's only grocery shops - BJ's General Store - but Mr Kumar saw the potential to turn it into a Foodworks and purchased the store in the middle of last year.

Since the takeover, Mr Kumar said staff had been working hard to have the store bannered into a Foodworks store.

"We had to do a lot of hard work to get to the stage where we could have it go under group banner of Foodworks," he said.

"You have to maintain a certain standard and get to certain level of sales and make sure there's the right range.

'We put in quite a lot of investment over the years to make that possible, like new shelving and new freezers."

He thanked his staff at Woodenbong Foodworks for their help.

"The shop wouldn't have been possible without Kim, Donna and Maddison," he said.

"They are my great staff who are running the shop and making sure the great service to our customers, which has made what our business is today."

Find the new Foodworks store at 25 Macpherson St, Woodenbong.