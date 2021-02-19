Menu
Plans are progressing for a rural residential subdivision at Spring Grove, between Casino and Lismore.
Plans are progressing for a rural residential subdivision at Spring Grove, between Casino and Lismore.
News

New subdivision will help provide housing for families, workers

Rebecca Lollback
19th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
A proposal to rezone land between Lismore and Casino to facilitate a new residential subdivision has been approved.

>>> Why council asked landowner to develop farmland site

The site, on Gregors Rd at Spring Grove, would be used for a rural residential estate comprising of 18 lots.

Richmond Valley councillors approved the planning proposal at its meeting on February 16.

Mayor Robert Mustow said the region needed more housing opportunities.

“This will contribute to availability for families and workers,” he said.

“We’re trying to attract a lot of businesses to the area, so we need to have housing to accommodate them.”

>>> Real reason why rentals are so hard to get on the Northern Rivers

The council’s strategic land use planner, Tony McAteer, said gateway determination was issued in February 2019, “conditional upon additional site investigations, undertaking agency consultation and community consultation”.

Land at Spring Grove, near Casino, will be rezoned for a rural residential subdivision.
Land at Spring Grove, near Casino, will be rezoned for a rural residential subdivision.

“Agency engagement was completed with several changes being made to the Planning Proposal, including the addition of an area of Zone E2 Environmental Conservation,” he wrote in his report.

“As a result, there are no outstanding policy inconsistencies or objections for agencies which would prevent the LEP Amendment from proceeding.”

During a public exhibition period late last year, five submissions were received.

These relate to road and water issues.

“While the submissions were not opposed to the proposal, they raised a number of valid issues which will be required to be addressed in detail at the development application phase of the project,” Mr McAteer wrote.

The council will now arrange for the Local Environmental Plan Amendment to be drafted, authorised and endorsed.

It will then be notified on the NSW Legislation website.

Lismore Northern Star

