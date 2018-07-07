New store inspired by coastal living opens in village

Minimalist fashion brand Assembly Label has recently joined the line-up of shops in Bangalow with its new retail store.

Minimalist fashion brand Assembly Label has recently joined the line-up of shops in Bangalow with its new retail store.

POPULAR minimalist fashion brand Assembly Label has recently joined the line-up of shops in Bangalow with its new retail store.

With only seven other stores in Australia, it's joined the precinct on Station Street, offering both men's and women's clothing and accessories - from linen shirting, to casual tees, knitwear, silk and denim as well as sunglasses and footwear - as well as a carefully curated complimentary offering of accessories and homewares including jewellery by Petite Grand, garment care by Ms Brown, skincare by Sans [Ceuticals], ceramics by Kim Wallace and candles by Byron Bay, Posie.

Minimalist fashion brand Assembly Label has recently joined the line-up of shops in Bangalow with its new retail store.

Established in 2011, the label has "a prophecy to construct simplified clothing and lifestyle pieces for the everyday needs and desires of an audience who appreciate purposeful, well made products intended for relaxed coastal living”.

Director, Damien Horan said the vision was "to celebrate uncompromising simplicity through highly considered, aspirational clothing and design at attainable prices - indulgent products that appeal to a wide audience.”

"Through minimalist design, we create stores that are unequivocally timeless,” Mr Horan said.

"We constantly strive to make our customer feel at home within our stores, we are challenging what a retail space should be by avoiding industry standards. The result is a uniquely comfortable shopping environment and experience for the customer.”

The brand is also stocked at store such as Glue and Universal store.

Located at 10 Station St, Bangalow.