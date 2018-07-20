New store for horse lovers to open in Lismore

Hecate Hadley, John Scott-Irving and Ash Varcin are all set for Saddleworlds grand opening on Saturday.

HOLD your horses, Lismore's newest business will officially open on Saturday.

After nearly a year of planning, hard work and sheer dedication, first-time business owner Ash Varcin will celebrate the grand opening of her new store, Saddleworld Northern Rivers in Lismore on Saturday.

The Lismore local said owning her own equestrian store was a long time coming.

"I fell in love with horses at aged nine after my parents organised a horse ride for me while they were on a family holiday in Noosa,” Ms Varcin said.

"You could definitely call me passionate about horses ... I own 12 horses myself. I did work for an equestrian retail store and I loved it so much I just decided to do it my way.”

Offering more than saddles, Saddleworld caters for just about everything you need for a horse such as bridles, brushes, grooming, rugs, even all the way down to veterinary supplies and supplements. Local rug repairer John Scott-Irving has also joined the Ms Varcin's team.

"John is fantastic and has a great following here,” she said.

"And we are using a local saddler that has stock in store. We will also have a saddle fitter in September, so we can do any fitting or changing of saddles.”

Ms Varcin said she was bringing a new variety to the Northern Rivers that meets the standard of love and care that she sets for her own horses.

"We've got the Ringers Western range which is new in Lismore,” she said.

"We offer heaps of ranges and our key brands of PDS and Pessoa.

"We also offer different brands, in terms of western, quarter horse and stock horse gear. People will usually have to travel out of town to purchase these products.”

While Saddleworld had a soft opening a few weeks ago, Saturday's grand opening has been Ms Vrcin's focus.

"It's very exciting, more stock is arriving and we are busy getting it all out,” she said.

"We've had fantastic community support so far.

"The Alstonville Pony club is doing a fund-raiser sausage sizzle, and all the profits go to the club.

"I'd like to thank Hecate and Regan Hadley and Lachy for helping me open the store.”

Celebrations kick off on Saturday from 9am at 155 Casino St, Lismore.