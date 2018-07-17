New store confirmed for Lismore's old Masters site

This photo of the new BCF signage at the old Masters site in South Lismore was posted on the Lismore News Facebook page.

THERE'S no denying it now - popular fishing and camping store BCF is opening in Lismore, with their bright blue and yellow signs going up at the old Masters store.

The store was originally planned to open yesterday, but it is understood the date has now been pushed back until July 23.

The BCF website doesn't reveal an opening date, just listing it as "TBA".

When the news of BCF's arrival was posted on Facebook site Lismore News last night, the rumour mill went into overdrive about other potential tenants of the South Lismore precinct.

Spotlight, Repco, JB Hi-Fi are the prime suspects.

Chemist Warehouse is also high on the list of potential candidates.

But the site owners, Home Consortium, have remained tight-lipped about the tenancies in the building.

Its website says the Lismore precinct is "coming soon".

What we do know is the site will have seven retailers.

Who would you like to see open their doors at the old Masters site? Email news@northernstar.com.au and let us know.

At other Home Consortium sites around the country, tenants include Amart Furniture, Anaconda, Bing Lee, Fantastic Furniture, Petbarn, the Good Guys and a range of other retail, leisure and lifestyle services, and homewares and electrical categories.