Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
This photo of the new BCF signage at the old Masters site in South Lismore was posted on the Lismore News Facebook page.
This photo of the new BCF signage at the old Masters site in South Lismore was posted on the Lismore News Facebook page.
Business

New store confirmed for Lismore's old Masters site

17th Jul 2018 8:00 AM

THERE'S no denying it now - popular fishing and camping store BCF is opening in Lismore, with their bright blue and yellow signs going up at the old Masters store.

The store was originally planned to open yesterday, but it is understood the date has now been pushed back until July 23.

The BCF website doesn't reveal an opening date, just listing it as "TBA".

When the news of BCF's arrival was posted on Facebook site Lismore News last night, the rumour mill went into overdrive about other potential tenants of the South Lismore precinct.

Spotlight, Repco, JB Hi-Fi are the prime suspects.

Chemist Warehouse is also high on the list of potential candidates.

But the site owners, Home Consortium, have remained tight-lipped about the tenancies in the building.

Its website says the Lismore precinct is "coming soon".

What we do know is the site will have seven retailers.

At other Home Consortium sites around the country, tenants include Amart Furniture, Anaconda, Bing Lee, Fantastic Furniture, Petbarn, the Good Guys and a range of other retail, leisure and lifestyle services, and homewares and electrical categories.

Related Items

home consortium lismore masters northern rivers development
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Moment of panic as rescuer saves boy from river

    premium_icon Moment of panic as rescuer saves boy from river

    News "I couldn't find him... it felt like forever... another couple of seconds and you wouldn't have found him".

    Dodgy gun blows open shooting cold case

    premium_icon Dodgy gun blows open shooting cold case

    Crime "I knew (his death) it would not have been an accident"

    Calls for action over alleged creek pollution

    premium_icon Calls for action over alleged creek pollution

    Environment A creek turning white from alleged dumping has sparked concern

    New-look servo: Big changes at Ballina petrol station

    premium_icon New-look servo: Big changes at Ballina petrol station

    Business Same friendly staff, but you could save big dollars

    • 17th Jul 2018 9:00 AM

    Local Partners