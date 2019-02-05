Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
New Staff Member for the Blue School
New Staff Member for the Blue School
Your Story

New Staff Member for the Blue School

5th Feb 2019 8:49 AM
St Brigid’s Primary School in Kyogle welcomes Mrs Hayley Kennedy onto the staff for the 2019 school year!

Having just completed her teaching degree, St Brigid’s is Hayley’s first teaching placement and follows a successful year last year working at the school on a casual basis. Hayley will be teaching Year 5.
When asked about her new position, Hayley said, “I am so excited to be given the opportunity to continue to work at this fantastic school with such supportive staff and enthusiastic students. I am thankful for this appointment and could not ask for a better start to what I hope will be a long and successful career in teaching”.

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Lismore is growing, but 'CBD needs a boost'

    premium_icon REVEALED: Lismore is growing, but 'CBD needs a boost'

    News FIND out what's driving the Lismore economy and what the council is planning to focus on in the future.

    $12.3 million research facility promised by Labor

    premium_icon $12.3 million research facility promised by Labor

    Politics National Institute for Flood Resilience would be "coup for Lismore"

    Trinity puts support in place amid ex-teacher's allegations

    premium_icon Trinity puts support in place amid ex-teacher's allegations

    Crime Counselling has been offered to staff and students of the college