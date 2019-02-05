New Staff Member for the Blue School Your Story New Staff Member for the Blue School

St Brigid’s Primary School in Kyogle welcomes Mrs Hayley Kennedy onto the staff for the 2019 school year!



Having just completed her teaching degree, St Brigid’s is Hayley’s first teaching placement and follows a successful year last year working at the school on a casual basis. Hayley will be teaching Year 5.

When asked about her new position, Hayley said, “I am so excited to be given the opportunity to continue to work at this fantastic school with such supportive staff and enthusiastic students. I am thankful for this appointment and could not ask for a better start to what I hope will be a long and successful career in teaching”.

