New squad sets relay record

TWELVE talented athletes achieved a milestone when they swam under the one banner at the Zone Swimming Carnival in Lismore on Tuesday and won their inaugural event.

The Rivers Secondary College achieved a thrilling first when the dozen aquatic athletes swam under the combined campus for TRSCin the 12x50 Knock-out Relay to achieve victory.

TRSC swim squad coordinator Janine Perry said it was "an amazing achievement."

"The team smashed it and swam a record of 6:14.91, breaking the old record 6:15.21," she said.

'Point three of a second is amazing, it was a great result."

Perry said the squad comprised two girl and two boy swimmers from each campus.

She said geographic issues meant most the swimmers trained individually for this event.

"We have not have a lot of ability to get the three campus together to compete as a college," she said.

"This is the first time was done this and take it to smash to relay record."

The students who were a part of the team were: Richmond River High School - E. Hatfield, Y. Harvey, T. Walder, J. Everson, Kadina High Campus - J. Hamshaw, J. Hamshaw, B. Gellatly, B. Wright and Lismore High School - LHC - A. Griffith, T. Halliday, O. Cooper, J. Thompson.

Now Perry said the athletes are gearing up to represent the College at the North Coast Swimming Championships next Tuesday Tweed River Valley Pool.

"The plan is for this highly talented team to get and repeat their stunning success," she said.

The event involved all the high schools in the Northern Rivers zone competed.