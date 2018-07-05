Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NEW ADDITION: A Cosmos multigoal facility will open at these holidays West Ballina's Porter's Park .
NEW ADDITION: A Cosmos multigoal facility will open at these holidays West Ballina's Porter's Park . CONTRIBUTED
News

New sports facility to open in time for school holidays

Francis Witsenhuysen
by
5th Jul 2018 2:20 PM

CHILDREN are set to kick all kinds of goals these school holidays when a new multigoal sports facility opens at Ballina's Porter Park.

The Cosmos multigoal facility will let children play multiple sports such as basketball, soccer, netball, hockey and any other game they can dream up.

The facility's half court will be 14m x15m with the goal structure having a width of 12m and height of 3.7m. The half court's size means many children can play at once.

Construction works started last month, but have been placed on hold due to the wet weather. Works are expected to be completed by July 13 (weather permitting).

Ballina Shire Mayor David Wright the multigoal facility would make a welcome addition to Porter Park and will encourage kids and families to get outside kick and throw a ball around and be active.

"Porter Park has been a work in progress and now boasts a great playground, open spaces, BBQ facilities and a bike track,” he said.

The multi goalfacility is being installed as part of the ongoing upgrade works to Porter Park in accordance with the concept plan developed and adopted by Council in 2014.　

To explore other playgrounds in Ballina Shire visit ballina.nsw.gov.au (search playgrounds).　https://bit.ly/2I9nPjT

cosmos multigoal faciltiy david wright porter park west ballina
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Massive rent reduction for Lismore's old Target building

    premium_icon Massive rent reduction for Lismore's old Target building

    Business A COMMERCIAL real estate agent has announced two CBD properties have been given a huge rent reduction in the hope it will bring new businesses to town.

    Tests will reveal why this baby whale died

    Tests will reveal why this baby whale died

    Environment Researchers hope to get answers about the whale's cause of death

    State gov says charity collapse isn’t their fault

    premium_icon State gov says charity collapse isn’t their fault

    News State government says it can't regulate FSG spending

    • 5th Jul 2018 1:56 PM
    Bail granted for man who was on the run for two years

    premium_icon Bail granted for man who was on the run for two years

    Crime Police have accused the man of assaulting a 63-year-old man

    Local Partners