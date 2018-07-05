New sports facility to open in time for school holidays

NEW ADDITION: A Cosmos multigoal facility will open at these holidays West Ballina's Porter's Park .

CHILDREN are set to kick all kinds of goals these school holidays when a new multigoal sports facility opens at Ballina's Porter Park.

The Cosmos multigoal facility will let children play multiple sports such as basketball, soccer, netball, hockey and any other game they can dream up.

The facility's half court will be 14m x15m with the goal structure having a width of 12m and height of 3.7m. The half court's size means many children can play at once.

Construction works started last month, but have been placed on hold due to the wet weather. Works are expected to be completed by July 13 (weather permitting).

Ballina Shire Mayor David Wright the multigoal facility would make a welcome addition to Porter Park and will encourage kids and families to get outside kick and throw a ball around and be active.

"Porter Park has been a work in progress and now boasts a great playground, open spaces, BBQ facilities and a bike track,” he said.

The multi goalfacility is being installed as part of the ongoing upgrade works to Porter Park in accordance with the concept plan developed and adopted by Council in 2014.