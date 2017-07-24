23°
News

Spinal cord program first of its kind in regional Australia

JASMINE BURKE
| 24th Jul 2017 6:25 AM
ON THE MEND: Lismore patient John Gwynne from Coraki said he has seen slow but continual improvements over the past four months he has been engaging in sessions.
ON THE MEND: Lismore patient John Gwynne from Coraki said he has seen slow but continual improvements over the past four months he has been engaging in sessions. Jasmine Burke

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A NEW program which delivers exercise services for people with spinal cord injuries has opened in Lismore.

The program NeuroMoves is the first of its kind for regional Australia.

77-year-old resident, Murray Shergold said he often thinks about how lucky he is to be a part of the specialised service.

"I felt like I'd been belted to pillar to post," Mr Shergold said.

"Now, I've got energy and I'm continuing to get better and most importantly I'm at the stage where I'm practising walking without a stick: that's my goal."

NeuroMoves is established in capital cities around the country and offers help supported by modified equipment for people of all ages with physical limitations, including paralysis or mobility issues.

The service is provided by Spinal Cord Injuries (SCIA) Australia and CEO Peter Perry said the sky's the limit on what the equipment can be used for.

"It's a very individualised program, the first question we ask someone who comes in here is 'what is it your hoping to achieve?'," Mr Perry said.

"Some people might want to make their own cup of tea or project their voice across the room, or hug their partner."

Experts then design a program around the individual using equipment such as the bodyweight supported treadmill, FES bike which drives muscle stimulation and a simple mat for various movements.

He said the whole program is based on repetition, to reawaken dormant muscles over time.

Between 10 and 20 patients are currently receiving treatment at the Lismore service, which opened in January.

An $88,000 grant has been used to fit out NeuroMoves Lismore from the Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation.

Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation Executive Officer, Graham Batten, said NeuroMoves Lismore was an important piece of infrastructure for the Northern Rivers community.

"It's bound to make a significant difference and help to improve the fitness, mental health and general wellbeing of local people living with a physical disability," he said.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  northern rivers health spinal cord

Body found near Lennox Head

Body found near Lennox Head

A MAN'S body has been found on a footpath near Lennox Head.

Mosquitoes get buzzy infecting 150 residents with diseases

Ross River virus is Australia's main mosquito-borne disease, there is no vaccine and it costs the Australian economy more than $20m a year to detect.

114 Northern NSW residents diagnosed with Ross River virus

EXCLUSIVE: Behind the scenes with police at Splendour

COPS: Police at Splendour.

VIDEO: Police confirm patrons caught with drugs inside their body.

VIDEO: The 'Disco Boob' trend at Splendour

Scarlett McGrouther, 23, said the Disco Boobs design was empowering

VIDEO: Festival organisers forced to clarify policy on nudity.

Local Partners

Despite dying young James leaves a legacy

WHILE typhoid fever has always been around it was only in 1880 that the source was discovered.

Yarn bombing furore shines light on upcoming Kyogle yarn fest

YARN FEST: Kyogle's Yarn Spinning Phenomena on August 12 will shine a light on lost skills and knowledge, says Ruth Tsitimbinis.

The Yarn Spinning Phenomena is coming

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

Hinterland adventures Bangalow Markets

Where to get fresh local produce and great coffee from

DAY 1 WRAP: Fashions leave little to the imagination

Ali Herden, Keisja Divett, Megan Magill and Cassie Durham, of Canberra at Splendour in the Grass 2017.

Sunny weather means the young gets restless and raunchy at Splendour

‘History-making’ Hah vows Ninja return

ANDREA Hah has vowed to return to Australian Ninja Warrior and is already in training to take out the title.

Eddie McGuire opens up on his return to The Footy Show

Craig Hutchison.Source:News Corp Australia

EDDIE McGuire has addressed his return to The Footy Show

French furious over ‘deplorable’ Dunkirk

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows a scene from "Dunkirk."

The French are angry at how Dunkirk diminishes their role

Matt Golinski proposes to girlfriend on top of mountain

Chef Matt Golinski has a busy schedule at home in the garden and at work.

The popular personality now has some wonderful news.

'What gig?' Drummer left out of Powderfinger reunion

Former Powderfinger drummer Jon Coghill works as a presenter and journalist for ABC Sunshine Coast.

Former drummer learns of reunion gig after the fact

Ben cooks his way into the MasterChef grand final

MasterChef Australia's 2017f finalists Ben Ungermann and Diana Chan will battle it out in Monday's grand final.

IPSWICH cook draws on his Dutch heritage to impress the judges.

Twitter explodes over Stranger Things season two

Will gets transported back to the Upside Down.

Finally, a proper look at Stranger Things season 2

Rural living in Ultra Convenient Blue Ribbon Location

119 Lawlers Lane, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 2 Offers Invited

Located just minutes out of Bangalow and Newrybar on a tightly held quiet country lane this double brick home is a fine example of quality and thoughtful design .

Renovators Delight with Large Views

134 Flowers Road, Binna Burra 2479

House 4 2 2 Auction

Located just minutes out of Bangalow on a quiet country road, this brick home has spectacular rural views of the Hinterland and Nightcap ranges. This property has...

Impressive modern home in sought after location

41 Kingsley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 4 2 Contact Agent

Premium two story property in Byron's Golden Grid, close to town and beach. Brilliantly located in a quiet lane way offering a meticulously presented, modern...

Fantastic Position at Entry Level

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 1 Pending Auction

Perfectly located just a short walk to the vibrant main street of Mullumbimby this strata titled home provides a great opportunity for investor or owner occupier...

Large family home with views to Boulders Beach

1 Sapphire Court, Lennox Head 2478

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

Located moments from the vibrant sea-side township of Lennox Head, this solid, master-built home sits atop a large level block with ocean views over boulders...

MASSIVE PRICE DROP - MUST SELL

51/12 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 1 $770,000 ...

This modern architecturally designed townhouse is situated in the very popular 'Forest Glades' complex. With 2 stories and being well positioned close by the...

Great position with views and easy walk to beach

21 Mackay Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 $1550000

Located in an elevated position popular because of it's proximity to Byron township and Tallows Beach, this stylish home has 2 inside living spaces, 3 outdoor...

Bohemian Townhouse in Sought After Location

10/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Contact Agent

Situated in the outskirts of Byron Bay, this artistic, character filled home features 3 large bedrooms and a spacious open plan living and dining room with high...

Quaint Home with Approval for Second Dwelling

56 Rankin Drive, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 2 Contact Agent

Located a short walk from the historic village of Bangalow, this relaxed, light and airy home has recently been renovated with bamboo floors, modern lighting and...

Idyllic Acreage In Premier Location

256 Midgen Flat Road, Newrybar 2479

House 8 6 6 $3,950,000

Situated so close to the beautiful beaches of Broken Head and with-in easy access to Byron Bay and Bangalow, is this pristine 100 acre approx. farm known as...

New life for Bree and historic Oddfellows Hall

TWO CHANGES: Bree Dahl with her new baby Ivy in front of the historic Oddfellows Hall she purchased at auction and will renovate into a house.

Historic hall to be turned into home

Financial scandal destroys alternative community

Families who gave thousands to be a part of an alternative community at Mt Burrell, west of Murwillumbah, are now trying to recover their investment. Picture: Jamie Hanson

Dream Utopia turns into a nightmare

Mum buys $900,000 apartment for her 8-year-old son

Tania Katsanis beat another couple of homeowners to secure the winning bid.

The apartment was a 'bargain' as the property market bottoms out

Owner tells of ghostly goings on at old Mackay pub

GHOST STORIES: Several people have died at the Mirani Hotel

Owner says pub is 'definitely haunted'