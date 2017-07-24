Spinal cord program first of its kind in regional Australia

ON THE MEND: Lismore patient John Gwynne from Coraki said he has seen slow but continual improvements over the past four months he has been engaging in sessions.

A NEW program which delivers exercise services for people with spinal cord injuries has opened in Lismore.

The program NeuroMoves is the first of its kind for regional Australia.

77-year-old resident, Murray Shergold said he often thinks about how lucky he is to be a part of the specialised service.

"I felt like I'd been belted to pillar to post," Mr Shergold said.

"Now, I've got energy and I'm continuing to get better and most importantly I'm at the stage where I'm practising walking without a stick: that's my goal."

NeuroMoves is established in capital cities around the country and offers help supported by modified equipment for people of all ages with physical limitations, including paralysis or mobility issues.

The service is provided by Spinal Cord Injuries (SCIA) Australia and CEO Peter Perry said the sky's the limit on what the equipment can be used for.

"It's a very individualised program, the first question we ask someone who comes in here is 'what is it your hoping to achieve?'," Mr Perry said.

"Some people might want to make their own cup of tea or project their voice across the room, or hug their partner."

Experts then design a program around the individual using equipment such as the bodyweight supported treadmill, FES bike which drives muscle stimulation and a simple mat for various movements.

He said the whole program is based on repetition, to reawaken dormant muscles over time.

Between 10 and 20 patients are currently receiving treatment at the Lismore service, which opened in January.

An $88,000 grant has been used to fit out NeuroMoves Lismore from the Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation.

Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation Executive Officer, Graham Batten, said NeuroMoves Lismore was an important piece of infrastructure for the Northern Rivers community.

"It's bound to make a significant difference and help to improve the fitness, mental health and general wellbeing of local people living with a physical disability," he said.