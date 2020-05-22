New single is a postcard of home

Mykaela Jay’s new single A Dog’s Way Home has origins in Columbia but in essence, a homage to her time growing up on the Northern Rivers.

The Lismore based singer’s debut single is a track which features on her forthcoming debut album, Mother Dearest.

Mykaela said the track came about from her experience touring and living in Columbia but it was only once she got back to Lismore, she found inspiration to finish it.

“I was in Columbia when I started writing this song … I was inspired by the way male culture was really different in Columbia, I worked at a restaurant … and I walked home alone at 11pm at night and my friends didn’t really understand why I felt uncomfortable walking by myself … so the song is kind of about that,” Mykaela said.

While the single began in Columbia, it features several Lismore based musicians, alongside the Lismore group Isabella a Cappella and was recorded at Top Cat studios in Alstonville.

Recently, local bands have described Lismore’s music scene as sombre while Arts Northern Rivers are looking into providing more opportunities for artists but Mykaela used her album to create opportunities for other musicians.

“I really wanted to create opportunities for musicians on the Northern Rivers because I just moved back from Melbourne and there the government really supports it and there’s a lot of opportunities … and when I moved back here, I was witnessing a lot of talented musicians move away for the those opportunities,” Mykaela said.

“Everyone on the album, including the studio I recorded it in and the person who produced it, is within a 30 minute radius of myself, so I recorded the whole album at Alstonville at Top Cat Studios with Brad Wann … Angus Fletcher, Luke Fawcett, Hugo Jones and my brother (Liam Baillie) who are on this song, I grew up with and I grew up playing music with them,” Mykaela said

Combining folk and jazz influences, Mykaela said the single would be a good taste of things to come from Mother Dearest.

“I wanted a song that encapsulated what the album was going to stand for … it’s got elements of that Celtic folk vibe while still having that fun, funky, jazzy vibes at the end so it has everything in it,” Mykaela said.

The single will be available from all the major streaming places or for purchase on Band Camp on Friday.