NEW SHOW: Take a look inside an actor's life

WEEKEND SHOW: Sydney Choreographer Erin Brookhouse has helped to bring flair and style to a new show. Contributed

TRIPLE threat, is how Joel Bow described A Chorus Line.

There will be singing, dancing and acting as the story of 17 cast members is explored on stage.

A Chorus Line examines one day in the lives of 17 dancers, all vying for a spot in the "chorus line" of a Broadway musical.

Based on real Broadway dancers' stories, A Chorus Line is funny, heartbreaking, and refreshingly honest.

Mr Bow, from Red Giraffe Theatre, said the show was an iconic musical and brought home how auditioning is a big and constant part of life for actors and performers.

"There are some beautiful and touching moments," he said.

It delves into the humans behind the actors and what they are passionate about.

Mr Bow said auditions were a form of interviews for actors.

The A Chorus Line helps the characters explore their reasons for wanting to be part of a Broadway show.

The story goes ... after the first round of cuts, Zach, the director and choreographer, asks each dancer to speak about themselves.

Discomfort opens into revelation, confession leads to redemption, and within the bright, outwardly homogeneous chorus, the audience begins to see each dancer's individuality.

From Cassie, the star who just needs the "music and the mirror and the chance to dance," to Val, a small-town girl with a brand-new big-town body, to Mike, who took his sister's place in dance class, saying "I can do that".

Mr Bow said his character Greg was an older dancer who had been around and had experience.

Mr Bow would not give too much away about his role but said it was an interesting role.

The show has been co-ordinated with the help of local and interstate assistance, it's directed by Tania Attard with choreography by Erin Brookhouse and vocal coaching by Sharon Thompson.

Mr Bow said with the help of professional input and the help of local theatre community members, the show had evolved with a new flair and style.

"The group has work-shopped and come out with a clean and professional show," he said.

Mr Bow added the help of Erin Brookhouse had been amazing.

Ms Brookhouse travelled from Sydney where she is based as a choreographer, composer, teacher and performer.

Hailing from Wauchope on the mid north coast, NSW, Ms Brookhouse trained in RAD classical ballet under Elizabeth Polson. She pursued her studies with Brent Street P. A. full time certificate course, ATYP, N.IDA, Screenwise and Brooklyn, NYC's The Movement Theatre Studio.

Ms Brookhouse has performed and choreographed in both commercial and contemporary dance industries for stage and screen.

While living in North America, she became resident choreographer for the Lower Ossington Theatre Toronto. She also co-founded Echo Productions Physical Theatre where she was co artistic director and choreographer.

A passionate teacher, Ms Brookhouse has taught and mentored students in Australia and Canada.

Upon returning to Australia, she founded Doll pARTS, with a focus on producing fusion theatre, using movement, music and unconventional venues to create unique and accessible live experiences.

A Chorus Line will be performed at the MECC with three performances, Friday, March 29 at 8pm, Saturday, March 30 from 8pm and an afternoon show on Sunday, March 31 from 3pm.

Tickets are available from the MECC.