New shop opens its doors as 'pieces fall into place'

EXCITED: Bright Eyes will return to Lismore Shopping Square with plenty on offer including sunglasses, hats and thongs. Jackie Munro

IT'S back and with more than just sunglasses.

When Bright Eyes closed its Lismore store in 2016 after the previous franchisee retired, management waited for an opportunity for them to return.

Bright Eyes' national retail manager Robyn Miller said the time was right to re-open the store in Lismore Shopping Square after "all the pieces fell into place”.

"We had this new franchisee come in, and the shopping centre also happened to have a vacancy,” she said.

"It was a good opportunity to come back. The store had operated here very successfully for 20 years, and we were looking forward to be able to re-open.”

Manager Gay Schofield said while the original store once specialised in just eyewear, the "new concept” lifestyle store now focuses on hats and footwear as well as sunglasses and accessories.

"We stock some of the best brands, such as Ray Ban, Oakley and Mangrove Jack and we are offering some great opening specials,” Ms Schofield said.

"The first 50 people to drop in and say hello to our friendly staff will receive free Mangrove Jack sunscreen.”

Bright Eyes opens its brand new store, opposite Telstra, in Lismore Shopping Square today (Monday).