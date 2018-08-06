Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A new store will soon open its doors at the Home Consortium site in South Lismore.
A new store will soon open its doors at the Home Consortium site in South Lismore.
Business

New shop gets approval to move into old Masters site

Cathy Adams
by
6th Aug 2018 2:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SHOPPERS waiting with bated breath to shop at the Home Consortium building in South Lismore will be excited to hear a second tenant has received approval to proceed with the fit out of their store.

It was revealed last week Spotlight planned to move from the CBD to the new bulky goods retail store at the old Masters site, and on July 25, Lismore City Council approved their development certificate.

The value of the fitout of the store and minor building works was costed at $490,000.

The store was expected to be significantly larger than its current Woodlark St store, with 2500sqm of space.

BCF has already opened at the site, and more stores were expected to open on a staggered basis.

More than 200 jobs were expected to be created when the centre was fully occupied.

Related Items

home consortium northern rivers business old masters site south lismore spotlight
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Rare, potentially fatal disease reported on North Coast

    premium_icon Rare, potentially fatal disease reported on North Coast

    Health THE contagious disease has almost disappeared in Australia. But the North Coast Public Health Unit has now confirmed a local case.

    • 6th Aug 2018 2:00 PM
    Hottest town in the state, but is rain on the way?

    premium_icon Hottest town in the state, but is rain on the way?

    Weather Winter? What winter? This is the Northern Rivers, after all

    • 6th Aug 2018 1:30 PM
    Car with caravan crashes on Pacific Highway

    Car with caravan crashes on Pacific Highway

    News The car has gone down an embankment

    How a cafe's kitchen sink became a costly court case

    premium_icon How a cafe's kitchen sink became a costly court case

    Council News Furious cafe owners take Lismore City Council to court

    Local Partners