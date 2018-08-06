New shop gets approval to move into old Masters site

A new store will soon open its doors at the Home Consortium site in South Lismore.

A new store will soon open its doors at the Home Consortium site in South Lismore.

SHOPPERS waiting with bated breath to shop at the Home Consortium building in South Lismore will be excited to hear a second tenant has received approval to proceed with the fit out of their store.

It was revealed last week Spotlight planned to move from the CBD to the new bulky goods retail store at the old Masters site, and on July 25, Lismore City Council approved their development certificate.

The value of the fitout of the store and minor building works was costed at $490,000.

The store was expected to be significantly larger than its current Woodlark St store, with 2500sqm of space.

BCF has already opened at the site, and more stores were expected to open on a staggered basis.

More than 200 jobs were expected to be created when the centre was fully occupied.