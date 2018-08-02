New shop a kalidoscope of colour and fragrance

VIVA MEXICO: Natalie Havilah is thrilled with the community's response to her business The Fox's Palace relocating to Keen St, Lismore.

A KALIDOSCOPE of colour and fragrance greets you upon entering the new retail space occupied by the Fox's Palace on Keen St.

Proprietor Natalie Havilah is as effervescent as the gorgeous artworks, crafts and heavenly spices which fill the walls and shelves of her shop.

The Fox's Palace:

Hot pink and turquoise walls beautifully clash with aqua and wooden display units, while everything from tin art to posters, paintings, soft furnishings, homewares and jewellery all vie for attention.

Ms Havilah said she loved Mexican culture, food, art and creativity and wanted to combine these elements in one business.

"Spice, colour and enrichment, this is what the Fox's Palace is all about,” she said.

"I dared to dream and dared to believe this could happen.”

Ms Havilah said she decided to take the plunge and open the business less than a year ago.

"I walked past an empty shop in an an arcade and something in me told me to go for it,” she said.

"Before moving here last week, while I have many loyal customers I did not get enough foot traffic and in the few days I have been here I have had more people coming in to look around.”

Ms Havilah who has a drama background said Sarah Stewart who works on weekend is her "artistic inspiration.”

"I have a love of food and am getting businesses buying spices and my dream is to be a bulk supplier in the region.”

While plenty of women love the shop for the gift-ware and jewellery, Ms Havilah said plenty of blokes loved the wide range of spices to enhance their cooking.

"We get men coming in wanting spices for their smokers and to use in barbecues and have ladies who love to cook with spices,” she said.

"We also have people coming in for gifts - a man came in the other day to buy a Freda Kahlo bag for his wife and we also have lots of people from Chile and Mexico who love their speciality foods.”

The Fox's Palace , 121 Keen St, Lismore. https://www.facebook.com/foxspalace/