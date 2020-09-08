Menu
The NSW Government has launched its $8 million shark mitigation program. iStock
New shark mitigation program to keep coast safer

Aisling Brennan
8th Sep 2020 12:00 PM
RICHMOND Valley Council is in line for the next round of shark mitigation measures including drone patrols, shark listening stations and SMART drumlines.

The $8 million project will see the NSW Department of Primary Industry Shark Management Team collect vital data to continue to implement the mitigation measures.

A council spokeswoman said the project also aimed to provide a sense of safety in our community, particularly over the holiday months.

>>SEE MORE: $8 million plan to protect beach users from sharks

"Better protection for our community, especially during peak holiday times, as well as helping provide vital data for future mitigation measures," she said.

"The council has been included in the NSW Government's Shark Management Strategy for several years.

"Five years ago we installed a state-of-the-art warning system, following discussions between the NSW Police, Surf Life Saving NSW, and Marine Rescue when drafting a shark sighting protocol."

The council has written to the state government in support of the program, which was announced in July.

