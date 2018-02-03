New SES bosses look forward to the challenge

NEW LEADERS: New SES unit controllers Melinda Martin of Tabulam (front in orange) and Thelma Cook of Urbenville (in blue) said they are honoured to lead such outstanding volunteers.

LOSING her partner in a car accident was one reason Melinda Martin joined the NSW State Emergency Services.

Now after more than 13 years in orange, she has stepped up her volunteering to take the top job as unit controller for Tabulam while Thelma Cook is the new unit controller for Urbenville.

"I realised the trauma involved for those involved in accidents and felt I had something to offer as I knew what other people were going through in these incidents,” she said.

"I have also been studying for my degree in Emergency Management.”

Ms Martin has been joined by her SES colleague Thelma Cook who has taken the helm of the Urbenville SES unit.

Mrs Cook is also the deputy captain of the Urbenville Rural Fire Service.

She said she is very excited to take up the challenging leadership role as the unit controller at Urbenville SES Unit. "I look forward to the challenge ahead,” she said.

"We are a small team but what we lack in size is made up for in the commitment and dedication to making our community safer.”

Ms Cook said the Urbenville Unit was trained and accredited in road crash rescue, general land rescue and storm and flood operations.

Ms Martin said the Tabulam unit does those roles plus Vertical Rescue.

The pair were justifiably proud of their units which they said were well equipped to respond to events in their community.

SES regional controller Mark Somers said while the Tabulam SES and Urbenville SES were two of the smaller units on the Northern Rivers area, they play a critically important role as responders in their local communities.

"Both unit controllers are keen to build their teams with new members and invite anyone interested to visit on their training nights to see what's involved,” he said. "Tabulam SES train every Thursday and Urbenville SES train every Monday with a 7pm start.”

More details on NSW SES at www.ses.nsw.gov.au or phone 1800 201 000.