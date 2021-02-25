New service station planned for site of popular takeaway

Plans have been lodged with Lismore City Council to demolish Skimmos in South Lismore to make way for a service station.

Plans have been lodged with Lismore City Council to demolish Skimmos in South Lismore to make way for a service station.

Your favourite spot to grab a Chiko Roll in South Lismore may be about to disappear if plans put to council are approved.

Popular takeaway shop Skimmos may soon be the location for a brand new service station.

A development application has been lodged with Lismore City Council to knock down Skimmos in South Lismore to build a new service station.

A development application was lodged with Lismore City Council on February 11 by Spectrum Retail Group based in Newcastle, proposing to knock down existing buildings at 135-139 Union St, South Lismore, to make way for a service station.

The estimated cost of the project was $2,110,402.00.

The application states the service station would be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and employ three people.

A development application has been lodged with Lismore City Council to knock down Skimmos in South Lismore to build a new service station.

Plans include construction of a service station with convenience store, overhead fuel canopy, underground fuel tanks and infrastructure, loading bay, garbage yard, plant area, parking bays, gardens, and signage.

The statement of environmental effects says the service station would "provide a valuable service and facility within a highly accessible and convenient location in Lismore and aims to provide for the day to day convenience and refuelling needs of the local community".

The statement also says the proposed service station was permissible with consent within the B6 Enterprise Corridor zone, under the Lismore LEP.

The site within the "enterprise corridor" was surrounded by area zoned as general and light industrial, and has low-density residential nearby.

The site was not mapped as having local or state heritage listing.

Issues surrounding traffic management, noise, flooding and carparking were addressed in the DA.

From 1-2 fuel deliveries were expected to the site each week, with 1-2 food deliveries and daily fresh food deliveries.

Access to the site will be provided via both Union and Elliott streets.

The plans are currently on exhibition at the Lismore City Council Chambers or online until March 17.