All contracts for the Woolgoolga to Ballina bypass have been awarded and will provide plenty of jobs.
New service road between villages as bypass is built

20th Feb 2018 9:43 AM

TRAFFIC will have a safe and efficient bypass of the Pacific Highway upgrade works between Woodburn and Broadwater for the next two years.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan said a new service road will be opening on Thursday.

"This is a significant day for the upgrade of the Pacific Highway, as moving traffic onto this service road will allow work to continue on the new highway. Separating traffic will help minimise the impact of work and improve safety for workers and highway motorists," he said.

"The opening of the 3.5 kilometre service road represents a year's worth of work and is a significant milestone for the overall upgrade, which is progressing well towards its planned 2020 completion."

New South Wales Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said the service road would remain as a local road between Woodburn and Broadwater following the completion of the Pacific Highway upgrade.

"The new road will better connect locals in the area when the main upgrade opens to traffic in 2020," Mr Gulaptis said.

The service road also considers local wildlife, with six fauna crossings providing safe passage underneath the highway.

"This is a key wildlife corridor, so six fauna crossings which support the migration and colonisation of native wildlife have been included in the design," Mr Gulaptis said.

The upgrade, which is due to open in 2020, is being funded by the Australian and New South Wales governments on an 80:20 basis.

More information on the upgrade is available on Roads and Maritime Services website: rms.nsw.gov.au/W2B.

Lismore Northern Star
