New section of the highway upgrade opens today

Changes are in place along the Pacific highway as the upgrade progresses. Caitlan Charles

A NEW section of the Pacific Highway near Ballina is expected to open today, but some lanes will need to close over the coming days to allow that to happen.

The 1.5km section of dual carriageway between West Ballina and Pimlico will link the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade to the Ballina bypass and the Bruxner Highway, "creating faster and more reliable journeys for motorists".

The changes mean the highway at this location will now become dual carriageway, with two lanes in each direction.

Access to Pimlico Road remains from the southbound lanes only, with only left turns in and left turns out permitted.

This section is due to open today, weather permitting.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.