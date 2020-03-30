New section of highway gets expected opening date

THE latest part of the Pacific Highway upgrade has an expected date of opening with Transport for NSW announcing an expected due date.

"Transport for NSW advises motorists and the community the new 12 kilometre section of the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade between Tyndale and Maclean is due to open in the week beginning March 30, weather permitting," NSW Director Region North Anna Zycki said.

This date will be subject to any further restrictions in place by the federal and state governments with regard to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

At Tyndale there will be a split interchange. Tyndale north interchange will open in its permanent arrangement as part of this first traffic change. Tyndale south interchange will open as part of the upgrade between Tyndale and Glenugie.

The interchange at Maclean will open in two stages.

A map of new interchanges as Maclean to Tyndale section opens

Stage one: The eastern roundabout and two temporary intersections will provide access to the new carriageway, while work continues to build the western roundabout. This temporary arrangement will be in place for about three months, weather permitting.

Stage two: The permanent northbound on and off ramps, western roundabout and overpass bridge will open to traffic.

Once the interchanges open to traffic, motorists will access and exit the motorway at a number of new locations.

At the Maclean interchange, southbound motorists will use the southbound on and off ramps for access to and from the Pacific Motorway.

Southbound motorists will have temporary access to Maclean via Jubilee Street while work continues to build the western roundabout.

Northbound motorists will access the Pacific Motorway at a temporary intersection about 300 metres south of Ferry Park (near Edwards Creek). Access to local businesses or residences on Big River Way between Maclean and Tyndale remains the same.

Construction images of the Maclean to Tyndale section of the new Pacific Motorway

At Tyndale, the north interchange includes a southbound off ramp and a northbound on ramp. To travel north of Tyndale, motorists can access the new carriageway via the northbound on ramp or continue via Big River Way to Maclean.

A new intersection will open at Tyndale providing access to the northbound on ramp and Big River Way between Tyndale and Maclean.

Motorists and the community will be kept informed closer to the date.

New Maclean Pacific Motorway interchange.

A spokeswoman for Transport for NSW said that they are following the directive of NSW Health and is proactively addressing the pandemic situation as it evolves with expert advice from health and operational professionals.

"The guidelines from the Australian and NSW governments around gatherings do not apply to construction sites at this time," she said.

Information about the upcoming traffic changes is also available online at www.pacifichighway.nsw.gov.au.