New scoreboard for Red Devils

NEW SCOREBOARD: Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin and Byron Bay Red Devils club president Ben Webber with the old scoreboard at Red Devil Park which will soon be replaced. supplied

NORTHERN Rivers rugby league clubs Ballina and Byron Bay have received grants from the State Government.

Red Devil Park, Byron Bay, will soon be home to a new electronic scoreboard after an $8800 grant was approved.

Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin made the funding announcement yesterday.

"We want to ensure our local sport clubs can have the best possible facilities to support players and their sporting endeavours for years to come,” Franklin said.

"Our community has watched as the old manual scoreboard at Red Devil Park has continued to waste away. The new scoreboard will mean that scores will no longer have to be updated manually.”

Franklin said the new scoreboard would not only be a benefit to the Byron Bay Rugby League Club, but also to the wider community.

"Red Devil Park is an important part of Byron Bay. The field is not just utilised by the club but also local schools and other sporting groups,” he said.

"This new scoreboard will make updating scores easier and will allow spectators to see the scores much more clearly.”

The funding is in addition to $20,000 of State Government funding announced by Mr Franklin last year to refurbish the clubhouse.

"This funding will make Red Devil Park a top-class sporting venue, and will help ensure the continued success of the Byron Bay Red Devils,” Franklin said.

"I look forward to seeing the club continuing to grow, and the Red Devils continuing to keep building momentum in the 2018 season.”

The Ballina Seagulls has received $10,230 in funding for a new roof over the club's entrance.

"These constructional improvements will make the club more accessible for members and the Ballina community,” Franklin said.

"I look forward to seeing the Ballina Seagulls continue their success not just for this season, but for years to come.”