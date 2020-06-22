Menu
New savage school brawl video shows dad strike out at pupil

by Kara Sonter
22nd Jun 2020 7:48 PM
THE father involved in a savage brawl outside a Logan school had to be pulled away after striking out at a student, new footage reveals.

The revelation comes as a stream of videos of the incident sheds further light on what really happened outside Park Ridge State High School just as the end-of-school bell rang on June 8.

The footage shows two teenage boys in a fist fight, dividing onlookers as they either egg them on or call for them to stop.

 

A father strikes a student during a brawl outside a Logan school.
The father of one of the boys intervenes as the row briefly breaks up, and strikes the other boy in the face as he tries to put his t-shirt back on.

The footage then shows the man being pulled away by his son.

Previous footage revealed the moment the father - believed to have suffered a broken nose during the incident - punched the same boy in the head from behind, before being set on by other students.

The video joins a raft of mobile phone footage recorded of the incident.

The school's adopt-a-cop acting senior sergeant Nick Edwards said last week that up to 12 videos of the "disturbing" fight could have been made, some of which has been circulated on social media.

Today he said police investigations were continuing but no charges had yet been laid.

Originally published as New savage school brawl video shows dad strike out at pupil

