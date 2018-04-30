New salon offers more than a haircut

GET CHOPPED: Brady Hair Salon owner Jessica Brady has opened her hair salon in Lennox Head.

THERE'S a calm in the air when you step in the door at Brady, the newest hair salon in Lennox Head.

After a hands-on three week revamp of the space with her partner, owner Jessica Brady and her partner Evan McGregor launched the space on Friday, April 20.

Originally from Lennox Head, Ms Brady has spent the past five years working back on the Northern Rivers after training in Byron Bay and a stint in Sydney.

"I trained in Byron but then I moved to Sydney,” she said.

There, she was involved in both salon work and fashion hairdressing, which saw her travel overseas, including to New York fashion week.

Ms Brady, who has recently worked in Byron Bay and Bangalow, said the salon with its clean, crisp design offered more than a haircut.

"We focus on luxury servicing so when people come in our guests leave feeling really pampered,” she said.

"I've been really fortunate to work in good salons... where the standard's high and the environment is really relaxing and beautiful.”

To be able to create her own space like that, she said, was special. While being in tune with the latest trends, the salon places plenty of emphasis on hair health.

"I've been enjoying more natural, softer blondes, lived-in blondes,” Ms Brady said.

"And I do think healthy hair's the best hair so I do focus on not over-colouring hair to the point of damage and working on keeping the condition of the hair really beautiful,” she said.

That ethos has influenced the products stocked in Brady, including Kerastase and Mr Smith. A separate hair spa room features dim lighting and shiatsu massage was basins from Italy.

"It's a dimly-lit separate area where you can fall asleep or totally relax, if you like,” she said.

"I wanted to focus on the experience as well as great hair.”

Brady hair salon is open Monday to Saturday, 9am-5pm or by appointment. For more info, visit bradyhairsalon.com.