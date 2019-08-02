New rural police squad for Casino: What they will focus on

WATER theft, stealing livestock and animal cruelty are just some of the top priorities the newly established Rural Crimes Investigators are planning on putting a stop to across the region.

A new Rural Crime Prevention team is being set up in Casino, as part of the NSW Police plan to combat stock theft, trespass, illegal hunting and firearm theft.

NSW Police Rural Crime Corporate Sponsor Assistant Commissioner Geoff McKechnie said he's hoping by the end of the year Casino will receive a new detective Sergeant and two new investigators to provide additional support to police from the Hunter area to the Queensland border.

"People can expect to see an increased presence of police both in the field, at sale yards and functions and things where producers and growers gather,” he said.

"The stars aligned for Casino to be the place to logistically suited us, with the commissioner giving us the extra position and increase our presence in the area.

"Which is a fantastic outcome given Casino's importance in the cattle industry here in NSW. The team will be available for information and advice about concern people might have about crime impacting the region.”

After a spate of arrests in the past months around animal cruelty charges and trespassing, Mr McKechnie said he believed rural crimes was unfortunately going to continue being a major part of policing the region, especially as drought conditions worsen.

"In terms of stock theft, the drought makes it more difficult for thieves because they don't have anywhere to place the stock for long periods that has the feed available,” Mr McKechnie said.

"We're certainly likely to see increased in fuel theft and trespassing will continue to occur.

"It will be interesting to see how a long prolonged drought does affect the number of stock thefts.”

One major mystery the Rural Crimes team are currently investigating is the disappearance of a large amount of dam water south of Casino in June.

"Understanding that recent incident, it is likely that water is going to become a more valuable commodity and we may see an increased levels of actual theft of water,” Mr McKechnie said.

"It's probably more sort after because actually stealing stock, you've got to look after the stock unless you can sell them straight away or slaughter.”

The new investigation team also will be kitted out with a full range of technology, including drones and cameras.

Other positions will be filled in more remote locations in Western and Southern NSW and increase the level of capability that Rural Crime Investigators working as single units currently don't have.