New rules have been imposed on essential travellers entering South Australia.
News

New rules for truckies driving into SA

11th May 2020 9:35 AM

SOUTH Australian Road Transport Association is seeking an urgent review of a new directive imposed on essential traveller truck drivers entering the state that starts today.

The new directive was issued late on Saturday by SAPOL and requires essential travellers to keep records of "close contact" for a 14-day period from the time they arrive in South Australia (or if they remain in SA for less than 14 days, for that period).

A person is a close contact of another person if they are in the company of another person within an enclosed space for a period of two hours or longer or within 1.5 metres of the other person for a period of 15 minutes or longer.

Boss Steve Shearer said the new directive was made without any consultation or advice to the new industry.

"SARTA has sought an urgent review of this direction and an explanation of the basis for the distinction being made between the categories of essential travellers who are exempted from this record keeping requirement and those, including truck drivers, who aren't exempted," he said.

Both the Queensland Trucking Association and Western Roads Federation send out communications with its members outlining the changes.

WRF said it would work with its SA counterparts and the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator to get answers and clarification on several points, including whether using the Federal Government Covid App will remove the requirement to maintain contact records.

