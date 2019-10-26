New rules for taking your dog to this North Coast beach

SPLASH! There will be more room for doggos to play on Lennox Head's Seven Mile Beach.

IF YOUR doggo loves playing in the sand and waves, we've got some good news for you -- the off-leash area at Lennox Head's Seven Mile Beach is about to be extended.

The existing off-leash area will now include an extra 250m of beach north of the surf club.

Ballina Shire Council's director of planning and environmental health, Matthew Wood, said allowing people to walk their dogs off-leash from when they enter the beach would provide more flexibility and acknowledged what most people did anyway.

"We are still going to have an on-leash area and areas where dogs are prohibited, and now it's about trying to get the balance right,” he said.

"Another part of this strategy will be to further restrict dogs directly in front of the surf club.

"We'll have clearly defined areas where people and cafe users can be with their dogs, and other areas where dogs will not be allowed.”

In another major change to dog rules in the precinct, pooches will be banned from the entire eastern foreshore of Lake Ainsworth.

Mr Wood said this would include the surrounding reserves and newly refurbished eastern reserve.

"We understand these changes will take time for people to learn,” he said.

"We'll have an education program and plenty of opportunities to inform the community about the new restrictions.

"People won't be fined straight up if they're doing the wrong thing.”

But as time goes on, people will be urged to be responsible pet owners and follow the rules, and the penalties can be hefty.

As part of the report presented to councillors at this month's meeting, staff explained that rangers had observed a "marked increase in non-compliance with restrictions, especially during the summer months”.

"This non-compliance includes owners allowing their dogs to swim in the Lake,” the report states.

"Discussions with Lake users has revealed it is often locals that are breaking the law.

"Where a dog is in a dog prohibited area the fine can be $330 for each offence committed.”

New signage will be installed in the Lake Ainsworth and Seven Mile Beach areas in the near future to explain the restrictions to locals and visitors.