New rules for hosts of rural weddings

BYRON Shire residents wanting to host weddings will have to submit a development application and do a noise assessment, under new council rules.

If approved, the new rules mean consent will only be given for three years at a time, so if venues are not managed properly they lose their right to hold weddings in the future.

In recent years there has been a significant increase in rural weddings and events in the Byron Shire, especially in the hinterland, and the council has received many complaints from residents concerned about issues such as noise, traffic, parking and rubbish.

Mayor, Simon Richardson, said one of the key considerations in the development of Rural Event Sites Planning Proposal was to acknowledge the economic importance of events and weddings but to more importantly recognise the importance of protecting the amenity of local residents.

"We've adopted an innovative approach that provides for a rolling approval," Cr Richardson said.

"This gives the wedding industry some certainty but also ensures residents that events will continue to be managed well.

"Under the proposal anyone wanting approval to use their property as a venue for rural events would need to submit a DA and they would need to do an acoustic assessment to determine background noise and the predicted impact of event noise on neighbours," he said.

"They would also need to make sure that all guests, with the exception of the bridal party, are transported to and from the venue by bus with the local road network able to accommodate buses without having an impact on neighbours.

"Naturally, there are also strong provisions that there be no damage to the environment."

The council will now submit the proposal to the NSW Department of Planning, Industry and Environment for approval.

If successful the proposal will then be put on public exhibition.