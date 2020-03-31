New rules at the tip

The Lismore Recycling & Recovery Centre and the Nimbin Transfer Station have reopened this week as essential services only.

The facilities are now only open for residents who do not have a kerbside waste collection service, and business operators in the Lismore Local Government Area.

All visitors are now required to book before arriving.

Anyone without an approved booking will not be permitted entry.

Council’s Infrastructure Services Director Peter Jeuken said the changes are vital to safeguard the community and staff from COVID-19.

“The World Health Organisation has confirmed studies that the COVID-19 virus can exist on surfaces for several days in favourable environments where it is undisturbed – this would potentially include metal, plastic and timber surfaces, and things like food waste, bottles, furniture and mattresses,” Mr Jeuken explained.

“This represents an unacceptable risk to the health and safety of the community and our critical workers that are required to keep this service going throughout the life of the pandemic.

“We have made a decision that staff will no longer handle any waste materials and we will limit contact with customers.

“Visitors attending the facility will be directed to a location for unloading their waste and it will then be moved by machine into skips.”

Residents without a kerbside waste collection service are asked to ensure their waste is securely contained, wrapped or bagged and the contents it not able to spill once dropped off.

Residents that have a kerbside waste collection service should not visit any of Council’s waste facilities until further notice.

New operating hours are also now in place to allow for additional cleaning of the facilities. The Lismore Recycling & Recovery Centre will be open Monday to Saturday from 8am to 3pm.

The Nimbin Transfer Station will be open Monday to Friday from 8am to 3pm.

No hazardous wastes will be accepted until further notice at these facilities and visitors will be required to pay using electronic payment.

Cash will not be accepted until further notice.

The Lismore Revolve Shop, the Container Deposit Scheme bulk collection centre, Brewster Street Drop-off Centre and the Lismore Rainforest Botanic Gardens are all closed indefinitely.

To make a booking, phone Council on 1300 87 83 87.

Callers will need a vehicle registration number and home address they can verify with current ID.