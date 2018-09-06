New rule will have trouble-makers banned across town

A new agreement will see those who cause problems in Lismore venues banned across the entire Liquor Accord.

IF YOU play up in a Lismore pub, you'll have trouble having a night out in the town.

The Lismore City Liquor Accord has implemented a new multi-venue barring policy covering all of the group's members.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer Senior Constable David Henderson said this should deter people from wreaking havoc in licensed premises.

"If a person is involved in a serious incident or repeatedly causing trouble in, or around, a licensed premises they can expect to nominated to be barred from all licensed premises in the area," Sen Cnst Henderson said.

"This barring will include hotels, registered clubs, bars, restaurants, bottle shops, sporting clubhouses etc."

Sen Cnst Henderson said police "fully support" the Liquor Accord's plans to "reduce alcohol-related crime" with the police.

"Similar initiatives have successfully been operating throughout NSW for a number of years with Richmond Valley/Kyogle Liquor Accord also recently introducing the policy," he said.