New rule for artificial devices

WINNING TEAM: Ocean Shores won all 3 rinks against Casino RSM in the Grade 2 Zone One Pennant final.

WINNING TEAM: Ocean Shores won all 3 rinks against Casino RSM in the Grade 2 Zone One Pennant final. Judith Tuckey

USERS of the artificial arm now can deliver the jack by hand after what Bowls Australia says is "an important amendment” to its Artificial Devices Policy.

Previously they were bound to use only the artificial arm for this purpose.

The national body says the "critical change” to its policy has it now reading: "Whenever a player commences using a bowler's arm in a game, the player must use it for the remainder of their game. This does not apply to the rolling of the jack which can be rolled either by hand or by a bowler's arm.”

The revised policy came into effect on Monday of this week.

Bowls Australia says its philosophy is "to allow access to the sport to as many participants as possible and ensure an inclusive atmosphere from club to elite level”.

MY VIEW: ON RULES FOR THE DISABLED

NOT long ago I was critical of the national body's long list of requirements for those who use artificial devices.

I could imagine many people who are able to take part in our game only with the help of these devices would be likely to give the game away rather than be bothered with the lengthy stipulation of what is required of them.

This latest amendment to the wordy Artificial Devices Policy is a rules fiddle that Bowls Australia labels a "critical change”. It's so insignificant that it's difficult to see how it would influence a game.

How the heck can it matter if the disabled bowler delivers the jack with his artificial arm or by hand?

Seems to be another instance of a rules fiddle to give a rules fiddler something to do.

If a disabled person can play our game using a pair of kitchen tongs they should be allowed to do so without bureaucratic interference.

Narrow loss

SINGLES spearhead for Australia in the current 10-nations tournament in Wales, Aaron Teys made it into the semi-finals before going down 21-20 to Ireland's Gary Kelly.

His preliminary final against an English opponent was a similar titanic struggle with the score tied 14-14 before Teys finished strongly to win 21-16.

In the semi, Teys shot to a 9-3 lead before the Irishman fought back to lead 20-16 in the 21-up contest. The gritty Teys levelled at 20-20 but on the final end Kelly picked up a single to score a one-shot win.

Pairs champions

DAVID Zorzo and Jamie Eichorn are this year's NRDBA pairs champion of champions. In the final at Ballina on Sunday they beat Peter Stewart and Peter Taylor 23-14.

The zone pennant playoffs also took place at the weekend. Tweed-Byron sides took four of the seven grades, Clarence River two, Northern Rivers one.

At Pottsville, Kingscliff won the No 1s over Casino RSM; the Casino side also lost the No 2s to Ocean Shores.

Results of other grades - No 3: Ballina. No 4: Grafton Ex-Services. No 5: Yamba. No 6: Burringbar. No 7: Byron Bay.

Active women

TO ENCOURAGE women to get more active, Bowls Victoria has teamed with VicHealth in a program called This Girl Can.

A feature of the program is Bowling with Babies, aimed at new and expecting mums. It says bowls, as a low-impact and non-contact sport, is ideal for such people.

A Victorian health study of 2000 women showed three in five are not sufficiently active and one in five does no physical activity in a typical week.

Over half of Victorian women were found to worry about being judged while exercising. For more than 40 per cent embarrassment or intimidation is so strong it stops them from taking part in sport or exercise.

Region snubbed

BOWLS Australia's list of regional bowls managers for each state gives the area they cover. For the northern part of NSW it says the appointed regional manager's area includes Coffs Harbour, Nambucca, Tamworth, Gunnedah, Port Macquarie and Lightning Ridge.

Will somebody tell them there is life north of Coffs.

Scottish heritage

VISITORS to the Doon Villa club in Maryborough wonder how it got its name.

Queensland's oldest affiliated club, it had its origin in the 1870s when a Scot named James Fairlie installed two rinks behind his home.

This became the scene for Maryborough's first social bowls and when it was decided to start the town's first club it was called Doon Villa (River Villa in Scottish) - the name Fairlie had for his house.

Nominations open

BOWLERS are being asked to nominate those they consider worthy of recognition at Bowls Australia's awards night on the Gold Coast on October 25.

Twelve awards will be made, including eight through the nomination process.

Male and female Bowler of the Year, and International Bowler of the Year are decided by Bowls Australia. Nominations can be made for Under-18 male and female Bowler of the Year, Bowler with a Disability, club, official, coach, volunteer, regional bowls manager.

Set routine

REPEATING the same routine before delivery is an important facet of all sports.

Take a look at Nadal's weird antics before he serves in tennis - he touches himself in so many places you'd reckon he's checking to see if they're all there. It looks ridiculous but it's done in the same sequence every time and is a great lesson on the need for a reliable and repetitive set-up procedure.

It's not necessary to develop the Nadal fidgets to deliver a good bowl. But like him, every bowler of note has a set-up procedure that's the same before every delivery.