New rule could have trouble-makers banned from all venues

NEW RULES: Ballina Liquor Accord members have today introduced a new policy known as barred from one, barred from all. Pictured are accord members from (L-R): Ballina RSL manager Shane Ironside, Glen Lloyd and David McKinnon of Club Lennox with accord Secretary Dylan O'Malley and accord president Lou Wilson and Tania McGarrity from the Lennox Hotel, who met at the Seven Mile Brewing Co to make the announcement.

NEW RULES: Ballina Liquor Accord members have today introduced a new policy known as barred from one, barred from all. Pictured are accord members from (L-R): Ballina RSL manager Shane Ironside, Glen Lloyd and David McKinnon of Club Lennox with accord Secretary Dylan O'Malley and accord president Lou Wilson and Tania McGarrity from the Lennox Hotel, who met at the Seven Mile Brewing Co to make the announcement. Francis Witsenhuysen

IF YOU play up in a Ballina pub, you may now find yourself unwelcome at all licenced establishments across the shire.

The Ballina Shire Liquor Accord yesterday implemented a new multi-venue barring policy called barred from one, barred from all, which covers the group's 100 members - or every single liquor licence holder in the shire.

Local licensees through the Ballina Liquor Accord work in collaboration with stakeholders including NSW Police to reduce alcohol related violence, anti-social behaviour and other related activities in and around licenced premises in the liquor accord area.

Under this policy, patrons involved in acts of violence, crime, drug use, or serious anti-social or disruptive behaviour on or associated with their premises will be excluded from all accord venues, which include Hotels, Clubs, Bars, Bottle Shops and Restaurants.

Ballina Shire Liquor Accord president Lou Wilson said while statistics showed Ballina to be a safer area the new policy was geared at making establishments safer for the community.

"It was an unanimous decision across our 100 members to implement the new policy,” Mr Wilson said.

"We have full police support.”

Similar initiatives have been successfully operating throughout NSW for a number of years with Richmond Valley/Kyogle Liquor Accord also recently introducing the policy.

"We'd like to cross over with Lismore in the future and bring it all together,” he said.

Ballina RSL executive manager of food and beverage and accord committee member Shane Ironside said the policy would help his establishment protect the community.

"That's our priority,” Mr Ironside said.

"It will help undesirable behaviour and really stop the idea of anyone trying to come in and create problems.

"Under the current licencing we have we can ban someone for 24 hours - with the barred from one, barred from all we are looking at pretty strong barring regulations - it's something that will start at 12 months or maybe more.”

Under the new policy, if a patron or customer plays up, the Ballina Shire Liquor Accord committee will be notified. From there, they would call a comittee meeting with five committee members who were not involved in the venue where the incident took place.

The licensee from the venue where the incident took place would then give a description of what the incident. At this point, the police would become involved to discuss what the appropriate penalty for the offender would be.

In statement, the Richmond Police District announced it fully supported the Ballina Liquor Accord and its members in their endeavours to promote safe and responsible drinking and reducing alcohol related crime by introducing this policy.