New restaurant with food so good they sold out on day one

The owners of the Cardamom Pod in Byron Bay Mayleen and Subir Kundu are ready to serve the Mullumbimby community after opening a new restaurant in the heart of town last week. Francis Witsenhuysen

SELLING out of the entire menu on the first day of trade is a good indication that a popular Byron Bay vegetarian restaurant is onto a winner by branching out in Mullumbimby.

Opening a second Cardamom Pod in the heart of Mullumbimby was something husband and wife duo Mayleen and Subir Kundu wanted since taking over the Byron Bay restaurant in 2016, but they always seemed to miss out.

"A lot of our customers in Byron are from Mullumbimby and some of the families don't like coming into Byron because it's so busy so we thought we could cater for them as well and try our luck," Mrs Kundu said.

"The owners of the Rainbow Centre and café were selling so we talked to them and it fell into place.

"All our customers so far have been really happy - we are really grateful for the Mullumbimby community being so welcoming and supportive when we opened, we didn't expect it.

"It's been really busy and consistent."

The lifelong Hari Krishnas began working at the Pod at Byron Bay in 2008 and when the owners decided to sell after opening two other Cardamom pods on the Gold Coast, they jumped at the opportunity.

"Taking over was daunting to begin with but we had worked for them for so long we soon got the hang of it," she said.

"Subir was the head chef at the Byron restaurant for many years and I was working in the kitchen and would mostly make all the cakes from them.

"All our cooks need to be Hari Krishna as well because we have to have certain purity in the food."

Mrs Kundu described the Cardamom Pod's cuisine as healthy, pure heart-warming food for the soul.

Offering an array of delicious savoury dishes that include vegan and gluten free options, the menu boasts fresh salads, curries, baked dishes, freshly baked cakes, egg free cheesecakes, sweet sagos and raw tarts. But the bonus is being able to mix the delicious savoury items on the one plate.

"It's the same menu as the Pod at Byron, the food is freshly made everyday and we use local produce" she said.

"The lasagne is very popular, as well as the pumpkin cheesecake... we have customers coming all the way from Melbourne for it."

She said they hoped to build a strong reputation in Mullumbimby.

"We want to help the economy by employing local people, she said.

"Opening a second restaurant has allowed us to offer some of our staff full time hours between both shops.

"I hope the community will continue to support us."

Mrs Kundu said the couple were running a freelance studio hire of the space attached to the restaurant. If anyone wants to host an event, yoga or mediation they can contact Mrs Kundu on 0431 659 575.

Find the Cardamom Pod at 2/62 Stuart St, Mullumbimby from 10am to 5pm, seven days a week.