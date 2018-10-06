New restaurant will be 'approachable, affordable'

Planning is well under way for the North Coast's newest restaurant.

MODERN Australian food, great cocktails and 10 beers on tap - what more could you want from the North Coast's newest restaurant?

Loft is opening soon in the heart of Byron Bay.

For owner Matt Hunt, it's the culmination of years of experience in the hospitality industry and a "true love" for the region.

His vision is to create a cocktail bar with "amazing food that taps into the Byron vibe".

"It's relaxing and casual, it's where you want to be," he said.

"Byron has always had a special place in my heart, I've been coming here for years with my family.

"There's always been a gravitational pull to Byron, something that I can't really explain.

"After starting businesses in Melbourne I continued to travel to Byron regularly, always dreaming that one day I could focus on my own concept for the town - that combined the Byron energy with a holistic approach to a food and beverage experience."

With this new restaurant, Mr Hunt hopes to create an "unforgettable experience" for his customers.

The menu - which will be available all day - will be ideal for sharing.

"You can come in at noon and end up being there all day and night... (it's) approachable and affordable," he said.

"You'll be able to see your chefs preparing your food, slicing meats, shucking oysters and that's something really special.

"This adds to the theatre and experience as soon as you walk up the stairs, with the space itself always approachable and relaxed.

"You won't be hurried out, in fact you'll be encouraged to settle in and enjoy the food, diverse drink list and atmosphere."

Loft will begin to take bookings soon, including Christmas parties and functions.

To keep posted with the opening of Loft follow their Instagram account: @loftbyronbay