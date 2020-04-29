New residential subdivision planned for heart of Wardell

Four vacant lots in Wardell set to be subdivided into nine lots, pending Ballina Shire Council approval. Picture: Google Maps

Four vacant lots in Wardell set to be subdivided into nine lots, pending Ballina Shire Council approval. Picture: Google Maps

A DEVELOPMENT application to build a small subdivision in Wardell has been put on public exhibition.

The $150,000 plans involve subdividing four lots of residential-zoned land near the school into nine lots.

The total area of the subdivision off Fitzroy Street, Wardell is 2000 sqm and each lot will be just over 800 sqm in size.

The bushfire-prone land requires safety authority from the Rural Fire Service.

The RFS initially did not support the proposed development, and later, in January, provided conditional support with strict guidelines to adhere to.

In the development application, the proponent states the subdivision will provide competition in the marketplace and provide additional and alternative lifestyle opportunities for existing and future residents.

They also appeal to council's financial needs, stating the extra properties would generate more revenue via rates.

Thought the land is vacant, water, electricity and sewer services exist and can be extended to properties. No new roads will be added.

Wardell's population is comprised mostly of older couples and families, elderly couples and maturing and established independents.

The public exhibition period ends on Thursday, and Ballina Shire Councillors will likely make a decision in upcoming meetings.