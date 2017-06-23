New report amplifies call for more hospital staff

HEALTH Unions have called for more staff at public hospitals in light of a report released yesterday from the Bureau of Health Information (BHI).

The report reflected on how the State's public hospitals and ambulance services performed in the January to March.

BHI has introduced a new patient-centred measure 'call to ambulance arrival time' to reflect the time from when a Triple Zero (000) call is answered to when a paramedic arrives.

94.7% of priority category one patients (emergency cases) had a call to ambulance arrival time within 30 minutes.

Report data revealed that out of the 3496 patients at Lismore Base Hospital, 848 were defined as immediate emergency patients.

According to the statistics these patients received treatment at a median time of six minutes, which is two minutes faster than the state average.

While Casino and District Memorial Hospital sits on seven minutes and Ballina District Hospital is right on the state average of 8 minutes.

BHI acting chief executive, Dr Kim Sutherland, said these statistics show NSW public hospitals have maintained performance on waiting times as the volume of services provided have increased.

"Hospitals have been busy and seen more emergency department patients, more admissions and have performed more elective surgeries than in any other January to March quarter,” Dr Sutherland said.

NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association have discussed strategies for closing the gap in emergency response times. Lismore Base Hospital Branch Manager, Gil Wilson, said increased staffing is the way forward in improving services to patients.

"It's wonderful to have a shiny new department with all the bells and whistles, however the issue is we've gone from playing on the size of a tennis court to now having to play on the size of a basketball court,” Mr Wilson said.

Mr Wilson said he believes it would take one nurse to every three patients to make emergency services more efficient.

Secretary for the Health Services Union (HSU), Gerard Hayes said emergency departments experienced a huge strain because there weren't enough resources and staff across the board to meet patient needs.

"We need more resources (and) more staff in to be able to make sure that patients are cared for in a timely manner and also in a manner where they're not stuck in ED for days on end,” Mr Hayes said.

"I think we need a greater commitment to mental health on the Northern Rivers, it is overstretched when we cannot give patients the proper care that they need when they're being stuck in ED.”