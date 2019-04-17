Landlord offers cruisy rental deal

An Australian landlord is offering to send his tenants on a cruise. Picture: Thinkstock.

A SAVVY landlord is offering up a seven-day cruise to entice long-term tenants into his newly built Ipswich home.

The four-bedroom property at 16 Starling St, Deebing Heights, southwest of Brisbane, is advertised for rent through Ray White IMS for $400 per week.

The rental price includes free tenancy insurance plus the seven-day cruise, up to the value of $2500, should the tenant stay for three years.

Ray White IMS national client care manager, Leanne Brown said this was the first time she had encountered a landlord offering a cruise to lure in a long-term tenant.

"We as a business recommend incentives to attract tenants, whether it be free weeks rent or products but, yes, this is the first I've heard of a cruise being offered," she said.

Ms Brown said incentives were about locking in good tenants.

"Tenants will stay long term if they feel like they're being looked after," she said.

"Long-term tenancies are beneficial for all.

"For the tenant, it means they can put down roots in the community and settle their children into local schools.

"For a landlord, a long term tenant means less money out of their pocket.

"Every time a tenant moves out there are fees associated with a vacant property and every week the property is vacant that is money the landlord is missing out on."

The property at 16 Starling St, Deebing Heights.

REIQ CEO Antonia Mercorella said rental incentives were a great way for a landlord to get their relationship with the tenant off to a good start.

"It offers the tenant a tangible signal that they are a valued party in the relationship and it also lets them know the landlord is keen to build a strong relationship," she said.

"Incentives range from a welcome gift of a $100 gift card to more extravagant gifts such as extended rent-free periods, all moving costs paid, six months of gardening work, to a year of broadband paid for.

"A cruise would be one of the most generous incentives we've heard of."

Ms Mercorella said while rental incentives were more common in a soft market, they were a good strategy no matter the market conditions.

"The vacancy rate in Ipswich is 1.8 per cent, which is tight and it is likely that in this market we'll see fewer rental incentives," she said.

"However, landlords are always looking for great renters and we'll still see incentives on offer that are designed to target that high-calibre tenant who is reliable, trustworthy and prepared to stay long-term."